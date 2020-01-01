Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio P90 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Helio P90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 176K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Helio P90 +5%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +6%
1595
Helio P90
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Helio P90 +25%
220657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 970 MHz
Cores 20 3
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6779
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P90 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
