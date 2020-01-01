Exynos 8895 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 176K
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Helio P90 +5%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +6%
1595
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Helio P90 +25%
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|20
|3
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
