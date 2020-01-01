Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 7.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 353% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 97K
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +118%
386
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +95%
1579
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +83%
178493
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|1
|Shading units
|320
|96
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1