Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 7.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 353% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 97K
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +118%
386
Snapdragon 439
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +95%
1579
Snapdragon 439
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +83%
178493
Snapdragon 439
97286

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 20 1
Shading units 320 96
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
