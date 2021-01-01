Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 177K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|-
|GPU
|54965
|-
|Memory
|29058
|-
|UX
|32663
|-
|Total score
|177434
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
380
Multi-Core Score
1578
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|-
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1