We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 177K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
177434
Snapdragon 480 +38%
244695
CPU 58492 -
GPU 54965 -
Memory 29058 -
UX 32663 -
Total score 177434 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 20 -
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2017 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
