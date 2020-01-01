Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 289% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 103K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +126%
386
Snapdragon 625
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +52%
1579
Snapdragon 625
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +73%
178493
Snapdragon 625
103309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 20 1
Shading units 320 96
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

Comments

