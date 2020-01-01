Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 630

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 172% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 117K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +119%
386
Snapdragon 630
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +59%
1579
Snapdragon 630
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +52%
178493
Snapdragon 630
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 508
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 20 1
Shading units 320 96
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 9611
3. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
4. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 730
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 625
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 632
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 636

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish