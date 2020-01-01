Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 172% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 117K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +119%
386
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +59%
1579
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +52%
178493
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|1
|Shading units
|320
|96
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
