Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 652

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 99K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +62%
1595
Snapdragon 652
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +77%
176117
Snapdragon 652
99413

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 510
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2017 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 652 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
