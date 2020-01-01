Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 99K
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +47%
380
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +62%
1595
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +77%
176117
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
