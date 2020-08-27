Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 157K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +21%
1595
Snapdragon 660
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +12%
176117
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
Rizkhan 27 August 2020 11:37
SD 660 good for gaming
+2 Reply
