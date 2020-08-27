Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 157K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +12%
380
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +21%
1595
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +12%
176117
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
