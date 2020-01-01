Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +21%
380
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +13%
1595
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 662 +2%
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
