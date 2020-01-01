Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 670

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 670

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Performs 0% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +21%
1595
Snapdragon 670
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 670 +1%
177622

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 615
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 August 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
