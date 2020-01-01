Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 176K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 675 +12%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +14%
1595
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 675 +18%
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
