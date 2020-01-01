Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 678

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 178K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +12%
1567
Snapdragon 678
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
178229
Snapdragon 678 +22%
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 96
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit -

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
3. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
4. Samsung Exynos 8895 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
5. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
6. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
7. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
8. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Samsung Exynos 9610
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish