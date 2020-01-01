Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 178K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
383
Snapdragon 678 +16%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +12%
1567
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178229
Snapdragon 678 +22%
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|96
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
