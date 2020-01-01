Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 176K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 690 +65%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Snapdragon 690 +14%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 690 +84%
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
