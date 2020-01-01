Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 176K
- Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 710 +4%
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +10%
1595
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 710 +26%
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
