Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 710

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 176K
  • Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +10%
1595
Snapdragon 710
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 710 +26%
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 750 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

