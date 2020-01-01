Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 176K
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 732G +49%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Snapdragon 732G +14%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 732G +60%
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
Cast your vote
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9