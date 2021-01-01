Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 750G

Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Exynos 8895
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 173K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
173156
Snapdragon 750G +86%
322570
CPU 58492 115426
GPU 54965 77754
Memory 29058 66679
UX 32663 69173
Total score 173156 322570
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1556
Snapdragon 750G +26%
1967
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.55 images/s 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s 30.1 words/s
Machine learning 20.35 images/s 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s 612.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
