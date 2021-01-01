Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 173K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|115426
|GPU
|54965
|77754
|Memory
|29058
|66679
|UX
|32663
|69173
|Total score
|173156
|322570
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
379
Snapdragon 750G +72%
651
Multi-Core Score
1556
Snapdragon 750G +26%
1967
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|612.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|128
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
