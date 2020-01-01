Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 176K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Snapdragon 765 +14%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 765 +64%
288056

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 625 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

