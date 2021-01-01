Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 768G

Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 768G
Exynos 8895
Snapdragon 768G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 341K vs 173K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Snapdragon 768G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
173156
Snapdragon 768G +97%
341880
CPU 58492 108959
GPU 54965 101754
Memory 29058 63639
UX 32663 73240
Total score 173156 341880
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1556
Snapdragon 768G +27%
1983
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 768G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 620
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 20 3
Shading units 320 192
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 768G and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
