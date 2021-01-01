Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 341K vs 173K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2314 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|108959
|GPU
|54965
|101754
|Memory
|29058
|63639
|UX
|32663
|73240
|Total score
|173156
|341880
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
379
Snapdragon 768G +83%
692
Multi-Core Score
1556
Snapdragon 768G +27%
1983
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|3
|Shading units
|320
|192
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
