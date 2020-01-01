Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 7 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +11%
380
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +110%
1595
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|653 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3