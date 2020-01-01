Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 176K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 835 +3%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Snapdragon 835 +8%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 835 +60%
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
