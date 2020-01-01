Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 176K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Snapdragon 835 +8%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 835 +60%
281291

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 64 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

