We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 176K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 10 months later
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Snapdragon 845 +10%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 845 +105%
360535

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 630
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

