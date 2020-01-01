Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 176K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 10 months later
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 845 +17%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Snapdragon 845 +10%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 845 +105%
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
