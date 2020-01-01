Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 176K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2314 MHz)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 855 +98%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Snapdragon 855 +67%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 855 +146%
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
Cast your vote
2 (20%)
8 (80%)
Total votes: 10