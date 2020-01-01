Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 176K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2314 MHz)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Snapdragon 855 Plus +109%
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Snapdragon 855 Plus +79%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Snapdragon 855 Plus +177%
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|627 MHz
|Cores
|20
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
