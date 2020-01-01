Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 176K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Snapdragon 865 +149%
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Snapdragon 865 +117%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Snapdragon 865 +240%
598555

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 587 MHz
Cores 20 -
Number of ALUs - 512
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

