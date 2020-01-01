Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 178K
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29 GB/s)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2314 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Snapdragon 888 +194%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1579
Snapdragon 888 +135%
3704
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178493
Snapdragon 888 +294%
703647
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|-
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|50 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
