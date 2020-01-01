Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 888 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 888

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 888

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 178K
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29 GB/s)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
386
Snapdragon 888 +194%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1579
Snapdragon 888 +135%
3704
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
178493
Snapdragon 888 +294%
703647

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 888

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 900 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 20 -
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 50 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 8895
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 8895
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 888
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
9. Samsung Exynos 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish