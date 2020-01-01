Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 178K
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Exynos 1080 +123%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1579
Exynos 1080 +88%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178493
Exynos 1080 +259%
641417
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|-
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Processor
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
