Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 178K
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
386
Exynos 1080 +123%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1579
Exynos 1080 +88%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
178493
Exynos 1080 +259%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 20 -
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
