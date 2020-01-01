Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 178K
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
386
Exynos 2100 +187%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1579
Exynos 2100 +139%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
178493
Exynos 2100 +274%
667464

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 20 22
Shading units 320 352
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Ys
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

