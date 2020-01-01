Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7420
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 113K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 24.8 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +45%
380
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +79%
1595
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +55%
176117
113713
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|772 MHz
|Cores
|20
|8
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|April 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Samsung Exynos 7420 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820