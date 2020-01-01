Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7420 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7420

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Exynos 7420
Exynos 7420

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 113K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 24.8 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2100 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +45%
380
Exynos 7420
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +79%
1595
Exynos 7420
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +55%
176117
Exynos 7420
113713

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 772 MHz
Cores 20 8
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 April 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7420 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish