Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7880

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 16.5 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 106K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1900 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +164%
386
Exynos 7880
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +73%
1579
Exynos 7880
915
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +68%
178493
Exynos 7880
106117

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 7880

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 20 3
Shading units 320 16
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 January 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
