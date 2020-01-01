Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 16.5 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 106K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1900 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +164%
386
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +73%
1579
915
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +68%
178493
106117
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 7880
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|3
|Shading units
|320
|16
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|71 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|16.5 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|January 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
