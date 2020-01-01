Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7884B – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7884B

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 5.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 110K
  • 48% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +56%
386
Exynos 7884B
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +74%
1579
Exynos 7884B
905
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +61%
178493
Exynos 7884B
110537

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 7884B

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 32
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2019
Class Flagship Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

