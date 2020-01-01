Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7885 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 7885

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 12x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 140K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +17%
380
Exynos 7885
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +52%
1595
Exynos 7885
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +26%
176117
Exynos 7885
140248

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 7885

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1300 MHz
Cores 20 2
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 February 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
