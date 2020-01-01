Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 880 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 880

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Exynos 880
Exynos 880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 3 years and 4 months later
  • Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 176K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Exynos 880 +75%
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Exynos 880 +14%
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Exynos 880 +65%
290576

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 880

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 20 5
Number of ALUs - 80
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Samsung Exynos 880 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 880 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish