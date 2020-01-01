Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 3 years and 4 months later
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 176K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Exynos 880 +75%
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Exynos 880 +14%
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Exynos 880 +65%
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|20
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
