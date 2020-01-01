Exynos 9609 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 170K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Apple A9 +62%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +25%
1260
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +11%
189103
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|-
