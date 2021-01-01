Exynos 9609 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|69198
|42694
|GPU
|34563
|10714
|Memory
|47856
|35791
|UX
|33126
|20904
|Total score
|185206
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +69%
327
194
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +43%
1238
868
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|-
