Exynos 9609 vs Kirin 659

Exynos 9609
VS
Kirin 659
Exynos 9609
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9609
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9609
185206
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 69198 42694
GPU 34563 10714
Memory 47856 35791
UX 33126 20904
Total score 185206 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +69%
327
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +43%
1238
Kirin 659
868
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.55 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 18.2 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2019 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site -

