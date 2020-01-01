Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 173K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609
332
Kirin 950 +4%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609
1270
Kirin 950 +2%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +9%
188482
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site -

