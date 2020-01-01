Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Kirin 960

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 189K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Performs 9% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609
335
Kirin 960 +13%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609
1260
Kirin 960 +26%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609
189103
Kirin 960 +16%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 3 8
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Exynos 9609 or ask any questions
