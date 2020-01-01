Exynos 9609 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 189K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Kirin 970 +17%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Kirin 970 +10%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Kirin 970 +24%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
