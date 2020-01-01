Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Dimensity 700

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 188K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9609
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9609
188042
Dimensity 700 +52%
286122
CPU 69198 -
GPU 34563 -
Memory 47856 -
UX 33126 -
Total score 188042 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609
334
Dimensity 700 +61%
538
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609
1265
Dimensity 700 +37%
1727
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s -
Machine learning 18.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

