Exynos 9609 vs Dimensity 720

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Dimensity 720
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 189K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609
335
Dimensity 720 +55%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609
1260
Dimensity 720 +35%
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609
189103
Dimensity 720 +54%
290552

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2019 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

