Exynos 9609 vs Dimensity 810

Exynos 9609
VS
Dimensity 810
Exynos 9609
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 215K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 11.9 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9609
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9609
215634
Dimensity 810 +80%
387476
CPU 71966 113696
GPU 38434 85477
Memory 52307 76385
UX 50352 105966
Total score 215634 387476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609
334
Dimensity 810 +87%
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609
1267
Dimensity 810 +52%
1932
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s -
Machine learning 18.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 12 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 11.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E9609 MT6833V
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

