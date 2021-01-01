Exynos 9609 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
62
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 215K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 11.9 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71966
|113696
|GPU
|38434
|85477
|Memory
|52307
|76385
|UX
|50352
|105966
|Total score
|215634
|387476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
334
Dimensity 810 +87%
626
Multi-Core Score
1267
Dimensity 810 +52%
1932
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9609
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
