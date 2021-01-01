Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Helio G88

Exynos 9609
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 9609
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 184K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9609
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9609
184225
Helio G88 +5%
192977
CPU 69198 74619
GPU 34563 33985
Memory 47856 42103
UX 33126 43577
Total score 184225 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609
325
Helio G88 +3%
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609
1253
Helio G88 +3%
1290
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s -
Machine learning 18.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s -
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

