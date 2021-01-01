Exynos 9609 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
62
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 343K vs 215K
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71966
|98570
|GPU
|38434
|76840
|Memory
|52307
|70017
|UX
|50352
|94023
|Total score
|215634
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
334
Helio G96 +64%
548
Multi-Core Score
1267
Helio G96 +51%
1914
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|11.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9609
|MT6781
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1