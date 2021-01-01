Exynos 9609 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 5.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|69198
|44240
|GPU
|34563
|11001
|Memory
|47856
|27983
|UX
|33126
|15002
|Total score
|185206
|97569
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +95%
327
168
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +28%
1238
965
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|9.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|16.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|13.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|5.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|319.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
