Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Helio P35

Exynos 9609
VS
Helio P35
Exynos 9609
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 5.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9609
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9609 +90%
185206
Helio P35
97569
CPU 69198 44240
GPU 34563 11001
Memory 47856 27983
UX 33126 15002
Total score 185206 97569
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +95%
327
Helio P35
168
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +28%
1238
Helio P35
965
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.55 images/s 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s 16.55 words/s
Machine learning 18.2 images/s 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 December 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 9609
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Helio P35
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs MediaTek Helio P35
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P35
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio P35
10. MediaTek Helio G80 vs MediaTek Helio P35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Exynos 9609, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish