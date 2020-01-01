Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 172K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +22%
335
Helio P60
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +10%
1260
Helio P60
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +10%
189103
Helio P60
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 3 3
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2019 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

