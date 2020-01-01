Exynos 9609 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Announced 9 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 212K vs 189K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Helio P95 +19%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Helio P95 +20%
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189103
Helio P95 +12%
212025
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
