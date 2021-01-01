Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 87K
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|69198
|38553
|GPU
|34563
|9140
|Memory
|47856
|25705
|UX
|33126
|12027
|Total score
|185206
|87460
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +121%
327
148
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +30%
1238
951
|Image compression
|77.65 Mpixels/s
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.55 images/s
|8.97 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.65 words/s
|18.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|18.2 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.99 images/s
|5.27 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|441.15 Krows/s
|317.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 450
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
