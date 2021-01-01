Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 87K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 9609 +112%
185206
Snapdragon 450
87460
CPU 69198 38553
GPU 34563 9140
Memory 47856 25705
UX 33126 12027
Total score 185206 87460
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +121%
327
Snapdragon 450
148
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9609 +30%
1238
Snapdragon 450
951
Image compression 77.65 Mpixels/s 66.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.55 images/s 8.97 images/s
Speech recognition 25.65 words/s 18.6 words/s
Machine learning 18.2 images/s 11.7 images/s
Camera shooting 9.99 images/s 5.27 images/s
HTML 5 1.69 Mnodes/s 1.26 Mnodes/s
SQLite 441.15 Krows/s 317.5 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2019 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

