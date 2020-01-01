Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 149K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 8 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +31%
335
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +26%
189103
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
