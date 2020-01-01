Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 149K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +26%
189103
Snapdragon 460
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2019 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Exynos 9609 or ask any questions
