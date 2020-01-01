Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 103K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +22%
1270
Snapdragon 625
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +82%
188482
Snapdragon 625
103309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 1
Shading units 48 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2019 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

