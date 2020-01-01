Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 117K
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9609 +89%
332
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +28%
1270
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +60%
188482
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|1
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
