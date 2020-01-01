Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 632

Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609
VS
Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 120K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9609 +18%
1260
Snapdragon 632
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +57%
189103
Snapdragon 632
120542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9609 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600-650 MHz
Cores 3 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 259 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page Samsung Exynos 9609 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Exynos 9609 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish