Exynos 9609 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9609 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
64
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 189K vs 157K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Snapdragon 660 +1%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Snapdragon 660 +5%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9609 +20%
189103
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|3
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|259 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9609 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
Cast your vote
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 9609 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 9609 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Samsung Exynos 9609 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9609 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 9609 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 636